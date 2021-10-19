"Why do I have this feeling we both know that you'd be better off dead?" Ruth (Garner) says.
Season 4 will consist of 14 episodes and be split into two parts of seven episodes each. The season will be the show's last.
"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy previously said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."
Ozark co-stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd and Joseph Sikora. Chris Mundy serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.
