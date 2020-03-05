Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ozark Season 3.

The streaming service shared a poster and first look photos for the series Thursday featuring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as married couple Marty and Wendy Byrde.

The Season 3 poster shows Marty (Bateman) being held captive in an underground cell. One photo shows Marty being forced into a car by two men, while another shows Wendy (Linney) pointing a gun.

"Good luck to the Byrde family," the post reads.

Netflix also released a trailer for the season Thursday that shows Marty and Wendy clashing over their new casino business. Wendy tries to take charge, while Marty attempts to enlist Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) to help him secretly move money through the casino.

Netflix previously released teaser photos for Season 3, one of which shows Marty and Wendy visiting Ruth in a hospital.

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny," Netflix said in an official synopsis.

Ozark is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, and co-stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Jordana Spiro. The series premiered in 2017.

Season 3 starts streaming March 27.