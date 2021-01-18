Netflix's crime thriller Ozark and royal drama The Crown each earned six Critics Choice Award nominations Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Mrs. America (FX), Schitt's Creek (Pop) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) earned five nods apiece, while Better Call Saul (AMC) and The Plot Against America (HBO) each are up for four awards.

Streaming service Netflix led the field with 26 nominations and premium cable network HBO followed close behind with 24 nods.

"We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season," Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together."

Winners will be announced during a March 7 ceremony hosted by entertainer Taye Diggs.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Drama

Better Call Saul

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Crown

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This is Us

Best Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Jonathan Majors Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor The Crown

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama

Christine Baranski The Good Fight

Olivia Colman The Crown

Emma Corrin The Crown

Claire Danes Homeland

Laura Linney Ozark

Jurnee Smollett Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley This Is Us

John Lithgow Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies The Crown

Tom Pelphrey Ozark

Michael K. Williams Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson The Crown

Cynthia Erivo The Outsider

Julia Garner Ozark

Janet McTeer Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul

Best Comedy

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

PEN15

Ramy

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy

Hank Azaria Brockmire

Matt Berry What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy

Pamela Adlon Better Things

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

William Fichtner Mom

Harvey Guillen What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy Schitt's Creek

Alex Newell Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells Black Monday

Best Supporting Actress

Lecy Goranson The Conners

Rita Moreno One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek

Ashley Park Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly Mom

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best TV Movie

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton

Sylvie's Love

What the Constitution Means to Me