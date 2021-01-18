'Ozark,' 'Crown' each earn 6 Critics Choice Award nods
UPI News Service, 01/18/2021
Netflix's crime thriller Ozark and royal drama The Crown each earned six Critics Choice Award nominations Monday.
Lovecraft Country (HBO), Mrs. America (FX), Schitt's Creek (Pop) and What We Do in the Shadows (FX) earned five nods apiece, while Better Call Saul (AMC) and The Plot Against America (HBO) each are up for four awards.
Streaming service Netflix led the field with 26 nominations and premium cable network HBO followed close behind with 24 nods.
"We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season," Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. "In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together."
Winners will be announced during a March 7 ceremony hosted by entertainer Taye Diggs.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Drama
Better Call Saul
