Animal rescuers in Oregon said an owl was removed from the bottom of a public toilet and safely released back into the wild -- after a bath.

The Cascades Raptor Center said volunteers responded to the Junction City Pond after a fisherman reported seeing an owl trapped inside the vault toilet.

The center shared a video showing volunteers reaching into the toilet and pulling the bird to safety.

Cascades Raptor Center Executive Director Louise Shimmel said owls sometimes end up trapped inside vault toilets after flying in through unprotected vents.

"It looks like a very attractive cavity for cavity nesters," Shimmel told KEZI-TV.

The owl was cleaned and released back into the wild after being examined for injuries.