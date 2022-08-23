The actor is set to play the lead primate in the 20th Century movie, which is being directed by Wes Ball from a script he wrote.
Production is slated to begin before the end of the year.
Plot details have not been released to the public.
The original 1968 Planet of the Apes film adaptation of Pierre Boulle's novel starred Charlton Heston. It followed an astronaut, who lands on a planet with an advanced ape civilization and primitive humans, and ultimately realizes the planet is Earth after an apocalyptic nuclear war. It was followed by several sequels in the 1970s.
