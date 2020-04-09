Developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Thursday that new character Echo will be coming to Overwatch on April 14.

"Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14," the company said on the official Overwatch Twitter account alongside a short clip of Echo flying in the air.

Echo is a damage character who can get airborne and attack enemies from above. The robot's ultimate attack named Duplicate, allows Echo to take on the abilities of an enemy character.

Blizzard Entertainment released an origin video for Echo in March. Echo was created by Dr. Mina Liao who helped develop the Omnics. Liao had joined the Overwatch team to help combat the Omnics and made Echo to help in their fight.

Echo is the 32nd character of the game. Overwatch is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.