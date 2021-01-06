Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Outside the Wire.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi action film Wednesday featuring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

In the preview, Mackie plays Leo, an AI soldier who teams up with Harp (Idris), a disgraced drone pilot. Harp is one of the few to know that Leo is an android super soldier.

Leo (Mackie) and Harp are tasked with finding a doomsday device in a deadly militarized zone. During the mission, Harp removes Leo's failsafe, allowing him to break the rules and potentially go rogue.

Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Hafstri¶m and co-stars Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbaek. The movie premieres Jan. 15 on Netflix.

Netflix shared a first trailer for Outside the Wire in December.

Mackie is known for playing Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role and become the new Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.