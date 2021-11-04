Outlander icons Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish have penned a book called The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories From Scotland.

"3 weeeeeeeeeeeeks!!!!!! I'm so excited you can all read this. We worked so hard on it and hope you like it!" Heughan tweeted Wednesday.

Hodder & Stoughton is releasing the book on Nov. 23.

"Sam and Graham turn tour guides once again to bring readers more epic tales in this seasonal meander through the wilds of Scotland. From First Footing to Samhain, Fringe Festival follies to whisky lore, these beloved Scottish actors guide readers through a year of Scottish legends, locations, traditions, historical and contemporary events, sharing stories and tips as only these two chalk-and-cheese friends can," the publisher said on its website.

The actors previously collaborated on the 2020 book, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander and McTavish plays Dougal MacKenzie/William Buccleigh MacKenzie on the Starz period drama.

They also starred in the network's docu-series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.