Outlander Season 6 will premiere March 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.

The new season will also air day and date in the U.K. for the first time through StarzPlay and will begin with an extended episode.

Season 6 picks up right where Season 5 ended with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) having to prepare for the Revolutionary War and decide what is best for their family.

The historical romance drama is based on author Diana Gabaldon's fantasy novel series. Season 6 is based on material from the sixth book in the series titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Gabaldon released on Tuesday the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The first eight books have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.