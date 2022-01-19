'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
UPI News Service, 01/19/2022
Starz is giving a glimpse of Outlander Season 6.
The network shared a new trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser.
The preview teases big changes for Claire (Balfe), Jamie (Heughan) and their family as the Revolutionary War looms. Claire questions her presence in the past, while Jamie is torn between his loyalties to the Crown and the revolutionaries.
"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have build a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home -- established on land granted to them by the Crown -- not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care," an official description reads.
"If Season 4 asked 'What is home?' and Season 5 asked, 'What are you willing to do to protect your home?' then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."
