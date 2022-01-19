Starz is giving a glimpse of Outlander Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a new trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Caitri­ona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

The preview teases big changes for Claire (Balfe), Jamie (Heughan) and their family as the Revolutionary War looms. Claire questions her presence in the past, while Jamie is torn between his loyalties to the Crown and the revolutionaries.

"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have build a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home -- established on land granted to them by the Crown -- not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care," an official description reads.

"If Season 4 asked 'What is home?' and Season 5 asked, 'What are you willing to do to protect your home?' then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."

Starz also shared a moving poster for the season.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The series is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and co-stars Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, John Bell, Cesar Domboy and Lauren Lyle.

Season 6 will premiere March 6 on Starz.