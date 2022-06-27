Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have joined the cast of Outlander Season 7.

Starz confirmed Monday that Meikle-Small and Phillips will play Rachel and Denzell Hunter in the upcoming season.

Rachel and Denzell are siblings and Quakers whose quiet lives are changed when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), according to Deadline.

Denzell is a doctor who plans to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon, while Rachel is a modest young woman whose fiery spirit attracts the admiration of Young Ian and William.

"We're excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can't wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Deadline.

Meikle-Small and Phillips join returning stars Caitri­ona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Production on Season 7 began in Scotland in April. Season 6 premiered on Starz in March and concluded in May.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series.

Meikle-Small is known for the films Never Let Me Go and Snow White and the Huntsman, while Phillips has appeared in the TV series The Royal, Doctors, The Accused and Half Moon Investigates.