'Outlander': Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips join Season 7
UPI News Service, 06/27/2022
Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have joined the cast of Outlander Season 7.
Starz confirmed Monday that Meikle-Small and Phillips will play Rachel and Denzell Hunter in the upcoming season.
Rachel and Denzell are siblings and Quakers whose quiet lives are changed when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), according to Deadline.
Denzell is a doctor who plans to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon, while Rachel is a modest young woman whose fiery spirit attracts the admiration of Young Ian and William.
"We're excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can't wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life," showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Deadline.
