Starz announced it has cast three actors as members of the Christie family for Season 6 of its time-travel drama, Outlander.

"First things first, I'm thrilled to welcome @marklewisjones as Tom Christie, a fellow Ardsmuir prisoner and devout Protestant who arrives on Fraser's Ridge seeking a place to settle ... though not without some tension," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

Mark Lewis Jones is known for his roles in Gangs of London, Rebecca, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Master and Commander and Troy.

"Thank you Outlander Clan for the wonderful welcome you gave us. We're nice really," Lewis tweeted.

Jessica Reynolds -- whose credits include The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw and My Left Nut -- will play Malva, Tom's daughter and an apprentice for Claire (Caitriona Balfe.)

"Well, here we go! Thrilled to be playing Malva in the next series of @Outlander_STARZ we're in for a ride. X," Reynolds tweeted.

Alexander Vlahos from Versailles and Merlin will play Tom's son and Malva's brother, Allan.

"So happy to be welcomed by the clan. What a part! What a family! What a job!" Vlahos wrote in his own Twitter post.

The cable network recently announced it renewed the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon 's fantasy books for a seventh season.

it is now in production on Season 6, which takes place in 18th century colonial America.

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton co-star.