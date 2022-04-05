Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series Outer Range.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery thriller series Tuesday featuring Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a ranch owner in Wyoming.

The preview shows Royal (Brolin) uncover a mystery on his ranch following the arrival of a backpacker, Autumn (Imogen Poots). The mystery is linked to a recurring symbol and a mysterious black void in the ground.

Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid and Shaun Sipos also star.

Outer Range is created by Brian Watkins and executive produced by Brolin, Watkins and Brad Pitt.

"A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown," an official description reads. "Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

Outer Range premieres April 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Brolin is also known for the films No Country for Old Men and True Grit, and for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.