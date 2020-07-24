Teen drama Outer Banks will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Friday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video of Outer Banks stars celebrating the renewal at home.

"Outer Banks Season 2, we are coming back," Chase Stokes, who plays John B, says in the video.

"Everybody who watched, and supported. We just cannot wait to get started," Jonathan Daviss, who portrays Pope, adds.

Outer Banks co-stars Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiaria "Kie," Rudy Pankow as JJ, Austin North as Topper, Charles Esten as Ward and Drew Starkey as Rafe.

The series is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, and follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are known as "Pogues."

Outer Banks premiered its first season in April. Bailey discussed the Season 1 finale in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in April and shared her thoughts about a Season 2.

"I think it's going to be an interesting balance of Kiara being broken, absolutely shattered, and also being that heart of the group," Bailey said of her character's place among the Pogues.

In addition, Bailey said she hopes Season 2 will show Kiara's past and her time as a Kook, the wealthy rivals of the Pogues.