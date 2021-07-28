Netflix is giving a glimpse of Outer Banks Season 2.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as John B and Sarah.

The preview shows John B (Stokes) and Sarah (Cline) share an emotional moment while slow dancing at sunset in the Bahamas. The couple refer to each other by the nicknames Vlad and Val.

Netflix previously released a trailer for Season 2 that showed John and Sarah on the run as fugitives in the Bahamas. The pair appeared to be lost at sea in the Season 1 finale after John was accused of a murder he didn't commit.

Netflix shared a clip last week that showed John and Sarah's friends Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) learn the couple are alive.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke previously said. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 -- more mystery, more romance and higher stakes."

Outer Banks follows a group of teens, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.