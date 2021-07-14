Netflix is giving a glimpse of Outer Banks Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as John B and Sarah Cameron.

The preview shows John (Stokes) and Sarah (Cline) on the run as fugitives in the Bahamas. The pair appeared to be lost at sea in the Season 1 finale after John was accused of a murder he didn't commit.

"My old man used to tell me it's best to never say you've hit rock bottom. 'Trust me,' he said, 'You can always go lower,'" John says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pop (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) try to claim the treasure back home in the Outer Banks. John and Sarah eventually reunite with the group.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for Season 2 in June.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said at the time. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about Season 1 -- more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It's a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride."

Outer Banks follows a group of teens, known as the Pogues, living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Season 2 premieres July 30 on Netflix.