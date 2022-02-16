Taika Waititi portrays legendary pirate Captain Blackbeard who makes a new friend in Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet in the latest trailer for HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stede upends his comfortable life to become a buccaneer and wants to be known as The Gentleman Pirate in the clip released on Wednesday.

Stede begins to struggle until he meets Captain Blackbeard, who takes Stede under his wing.

Captain Blackbeard enjoys Stede's original style of being a pirate and takes a liking to him as the duo embark on a number of pirate adventures.

Our Flag Means Death, from creator David Jenkins (People of Earth), is coming to HBO Max on March 3. Waititi is executive producing and is directing the pilot.