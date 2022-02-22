Oti Mabuse is saying goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old television personality and professional dancer announced her departure from the BBC dance competition series Tuesday after seven seasons.

"Never easy to say goodbye," Mabuse wrote on Instagram. "I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time."

Mabuse competed in Seasons 13-19 of Strictly Come Dancing and won Seasons 17 and 18 with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, respectively.

"I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series," Mabuse said.

"Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have been made everyday unforgettable! I love you," she added.

The BBC confirmed Mabuse's exit in a statement on Twitter.

"Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years," the post reads. "Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved. She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future."

Strictly Come Dancing Season 20 will premiere on BBC One this year.