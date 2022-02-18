The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has devised a new COVID-19 policy for the 2022 Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominees and invited guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative PCR tests to attend the event March 27 in Los Angeles, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Performers and award presenters will need to undergo testing but will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

Variety said the decision to not require proof of vaccination for presenters and performers is in line with the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions.

2,500 nominees and guests are invited to this year's Oscars ceremony at Dolby Theater, which typically seats over 3,300 people. Guests in the orchestra and parterre sections of the theater will not be required to wear face masks, while those in the mezzanine may have a mask requirement.

The Power of the Dog leads the field of nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Dune with 10 nominations and Belfast and West Side Story with seven nominations each.