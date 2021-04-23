Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are each nominated for six awards.
The Oscars will not have a host for the third year in a row.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.
Where: The Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Network: ABC
Online, live: ABC.com or the ABC app.
Musical performances: Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sanden and Diane Warren will be performing the five nominated original songs during the Oscar pre-show at 6:30 p.m. EDT.
