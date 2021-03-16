Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan have been booked as guest hosts for upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Tuesday.Both stars were nominated for Oscars on Monday.Kaluuya earned a Best Supporting Actor nod for Judas and the Black Messiah and Mulligan is up for Best Actress for Promising Young Woman.Kaluuya will host the April 3 episode of SNL when St. Vincent will provide the night's musical entertainment.Mulligan is set to appear in the April 10 edition of the sketch-comedy show. Kid Cudi will be the musical guest.Maya Rudolph was previously announced as the guest host for March 27 when Jack Harlow is scheduled to perform.