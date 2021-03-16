Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan have been booked as guest hosts for upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live, NBC announced Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both stars were nominated for Oscars on Monday.

Kaluuya earned a Best Supporting Actor nod for Judas and the Black Messiah and Mulligan is up for Best Actress for Promising Young Woman.

Kaluuya will host the April 3 episode of SNL when St. Vincent will provide the night's musical entertainment.

Mulligan is set to appear in the April 10 edition of the sketch-comedy show. Kid Cudi will be the musical guest.