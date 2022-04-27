Oscar Isaac says he recruited Ethan Hawke to join his series Moon Knight over "many tequilas."

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac, 43, discussed the Disney+ series during Tuesday's episode of of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Isaac plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, in Moon Knight, which is based on the Marvel character of the same name. Hawke portrays the villainous cult leader Arthur Harrow.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Isaac said he was impressed by Hawke's performance in the film The Good Lord Bird and suggested the actor to Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab.

"And then, that day, I went to a coffee shop, and there was Ethan with his daughter, getting coffee. And I approached him, and we talked for a little bit," Isaac said. "He didn't know who I was at all. His daughter had to tell him."

"And then we were like, 'Well, let's get together and have a drink or something,'" he added. "So a couple days later, we went to Brooklyn Inn and had many tequilas, and I convinced him to be the bad guy in Moon Knight."

Hawke said on Late Night in August 2021 that Isaac lives about "three blocks down the street" from him in Brooklyn.

"I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me," Hawke said of Isaac. "He's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird. I was like, 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like, 'Yeah!' So, it happened the right way."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hawke praised Isaac's passion for Moon Knight in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

Moon Knight follows Marc (Isaac), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. May Calamawy, F. Murray Abraham, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Khalid Abdalla and Gaspard Ulliel also star.

The series premiered in March and will air its Season 1 finale May 4.