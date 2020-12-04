The film is based on the first game in the Metal Gear Solid series by renowned game developer Hideo Kojima. The title was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1998. Kojima developed four more sequels with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain arriving in 2015.
Metal Gear Solid follows Solid Snake, a retired soldier who must use stealth to infiltrate a weapons facility located on Shadow Moses, a remote island near Alaska that has been taken over by a special forces unit named Foxhound.
Metal Gear refers to a giant mech in the game that has nuclear strike capabilities that Foxhound obtains.
Isaac will next be seen in Dune, HBO's Scenes From A Marriage and the title role in Marvel's Moon Knight series.
