Oscar Isaac deals with having a dissociative identity disorder and transforms into a Marvel superhero in the new teaser for Moon Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac stars as mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant who receives help from Ethan Hawke 's Arthur Harrow in the clip, which was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.

Steven can't tell the difference between what's real and what is a dream. Arthur tells Steven that he has chaos inside of him and advises the hero to embrace it.

Steven transforms into the masked Moon Knight, who dons a white costume with a cape. Moon Knight then leaps into action against a group of enemies firing at him.

Moon Knight also uses a moon-shaped weapon and leaps across buildings.

Moon Knight is coming to Disney+ on March 30. May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead serve as directors. Jeremy Slater penned the script.

Disney+ released a new poster for the series that features Isaac next to Moon Knight.