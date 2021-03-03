The cast from the first season of The Real World are back together again in a new trailer for Paramount+'s The Real World Homecoming: New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast members Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Niles and Kevin Powell return to their New York loft where the hit reality series began in 1992 in the clip released on Wednesday.

The group sits down for a couple of drinks and begin to catch-up. The trailer also showcases footage from the original season and how a new round of drama results in a cast member leaving.

"I know they signed up to put all of us together but they wasn't ready for this [expletive]," Gardner says.

The Real World Homecoming: New York is coming to Paramount+ when it launches on March 4. The new streaming service from ViacomCBS is taking over CBS All Access.

"Almost 30 years later, the original 'seven strangers' that paved the way for modern reality TV are moving back into the New York loft where it all began. Viewers will be reunited with the cast from the very first season of The Real World in a brand new multi-episode docu-series to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite...and start getting real," reads the synopsis.