ITV has acquired the rights to air Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the U.K., the network announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview will air Monday at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV after it airs in the U.S. Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

"This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer U.K. audiences the opportunity to see it," Kevin Lygo, ITV managing director media and entertainment said in a statement.

ITV is moving Unforgotten from Monday to Tuesday at 9 p.m. GMT for one week due to the interview.

Winfrey will speak with Markle first about becoming a member of the royal family, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and being under the public eye. Harry will then join the conversation later to discuss their move to the U.S. and the future of their family.

The special will be Harry and Markle's first lengthy interview since leaving the royal family last year. The pair confirmed in February that they won't be returning to their royal duties.

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39 married in 2018. The couple are parents to 1-year-old Archie who was born in May 2019 and are expecting their second child together. Harry is the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.