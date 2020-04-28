Cyrus will give a special performance of her 2009 song "The Climb."
The ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, and feature photos and videos of the class of 2020. Deans and principals will also deliver messages.
Graduates will be able to hold their own virtual graduation through Facebook. Instagram, starting on May 11, will broadcast daily programming that highlights senior experiences such as superlatives and senior skip day.
