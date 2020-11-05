Oprah Winfrey will interview singer and musician Stevie Wonder on her Apple TV+ show this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple said in a press release Thursday that Wonder, 70, will appear on Friday's episode of Winfrey's series The Oprah Conversation. The episode premieres at 12 a.m. EST.

Wonder will share an "urgent message of love" and his hopes for a troubled world, and discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has touched his life.

In addition, Wonder will discuss his use of music to spread positivity and hope, perform some of his classic hits and new songs, and express his thoughts about the racial divide in the United States and the immediate need for change.

Wonder discussed the power of choice in a video Tuesday on Election Day.

"Whether you voted or not, you still have a choice," the star said. "We still have the choice to love or hate, to show compassion or show contempt, to advocate peace or violence. No matter who wins, we can still choose how this country will look and feel."

"We cannot continue to be a divided United States," he added. "We must heal. And how do we heal? We treat the pain, the hurt, the wound, the illness. We have hurt and pain in this country. The pain of inequity is profound."

Wonder released his 23rd studio album, A Time to Love, in 2005. He has released three singles in 2020 thus far: "Real Love" with Byron Miller and Walter Beasley, "Where is Our Love Song" featuring Gary Clark, Jr., and "Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate" featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes.