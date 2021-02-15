Oprah Winfrey is set to host a sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a CBS primetime special that will air on March 7 at 8 p.m. EST.

Winfrey will speak with Markle first about becoming a member of the royal family, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and being under the public eye.

Harry will then join the conversation to discuss their move to the U.S. and the future of their family.

The interview, titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, comes after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together.

Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, married in 2018. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old Archie who was born in May 2019. Harry is the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

Markle recently won a privacy suit against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she sent her estranged father in 2018.