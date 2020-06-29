Best friends Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King reunited in Santa Barbara, Calif., over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winfrey, 66, and King, 65, had a "socially distant lunch" with their families after King arrived at Winfrey's home Saturday.

Winfrey's Oprah magazine shared a video Sunday of Winfrey, her partner, Stedman Graham, and young people from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls having lunch with King and her CBS This Morning team. The two groups ate at separate tables.

"Checking in from @oprah's House of Quarantine! Yesterday Lady O, @stedmangraham, and their OWLAG daughter-girls welcomed @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team with a socially distant lunch!" the caption reads.

In the video, King said she's been "quarantined" in New York since March 2. King and her group plan to take COVID-19 tests Wednesday so they can safely socialize with Winfrey.

Oprah magazine posted a video Saturday of King and her group arriving at Winfrey's home. King wears a rainbow-printed mask in the clip.

"After three months of being quarantined in NYC, @gayleking has made it safely to @oprah's in California! (Lady O has also quarantined in her home since March.) But the besties are still obeying social distancing rules with their masks, a distance of more than six feet apart, and testing," the caption reads.

In May, Winfrey gave a virtual commencement speech during Facebook and Instagram's "Celebrate the Class of 2020" event for graduating seniors. Winfrey encouraged young people to become leaders in a post-pandemic world.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Winfrey hosted a two-night town hall on racism on OWN in June following George Floyd's death.