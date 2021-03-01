Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Operation Varsity Blues.

The streaming service shared a trailer and premiere date, March 17, for the film Monday.

Operation Varsity Blues revisits the college admissions scandal that involved actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and other wealthy parents. The documentary explores how Rick Singer helped finagle his clients' children into top schools by bribing school officials, falsifying sports credentials and other means.

Operation Varsity Blues takes its name from the F.B.I. code name for the investigation that exposed Singer. The film recreates conversations from F.B.I. wiretaps and features dramatized reenactments with Matthew Modine playing Singer.

More than 50 parents were involved in Singer's scam, with many since pleading guilty to various charges. Singer himself pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering, tax conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Operation Varsity Blues is directed by Chris Smith, who previously directed the Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and executive produced Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.