STX is giving a glimpse of Guy Ritchie's new film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows super spy Orson Fortune (Statham) team up with Hollywood movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett) to take on a billionaire arms dealer (Grant).

"In this operation, everyone has a part to play," a tagline reads.

In addition to directing, Ritchie wrote the screenplay with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies and produced with Atkinson and Bill Block.

Operation Fortune opens in theaters in January 2022.

Statham is known for playing Frank Martin in the Transporter films, Lee Christmas in The Expendables movies and Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise. He will reprise Christmas in The Expendables 4.