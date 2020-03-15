Animated adventure Onward is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Chris Pratt Tom Holland cartoon raked in $40 million March 6-8 when it first opened in theaters.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is I Still Believe with $9.5 million, followed by Bloodshot at No. 3 with $9.3 million, The Invisible Man at No. 4 with $6 million and The Hunt at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sonic the Hedgehog at No. 6 with $2.6 million, The Way Back at No. 7 with $2.4 million, The Call of the Wild at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Emma. at No. 9 with $1.4 million and Bad Boys For Life at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

The weekend capped days of warnings to limit the size of crowds in an attempt to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Total box office sales were $53.9 million -- the lowest this year -- compared with $100.7 million the previous week, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.