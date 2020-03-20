Movie theaters around the world have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ben Affleck drama The Way Back and DC Comics' Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, will also be coming early to digital platforms on March 24.
Onward follows brothers Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) as they embark on a magical quest after a mysterious staff helps bring back the legs of their late father. The duo race against the clock in order to fully bring their dad back before the spell wears off.
