Disney announced on Friday that it's recently released Pixar animated film, Onward, will be coming to the Disney+ streaming service on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onward is also now available for digital download. This is a quick digital release for the film which hit theaters on March 6.

The film, which features voice work from Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, originally grossed $40 million at the box office when it opened in theaters. It then earned $10.5 million in its second weekend amid the COVID-19 virus.

Movie theaters around the world have shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Affleck drama The Way Back and DC Comics' Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, will also be coming early to digital platforms on March 24.

Onward follows brothers Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) as they embark on a magical quest after a mysterious staff helps bring back the legs of their late father. The duo race against the clock in order to fully bring their dad back before the spell wears off.