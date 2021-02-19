An Ontario man broke a Guinness World Record -- but not any teeth -- when he used his jaws to bite open 24 full beverage cans in 1 minute.

Chucky Mady, 32, an mixed martial arts fighter from Windsor, was recorded on video using his powerful jaws to rip the tops off the cans, causing soda to spray all over him and the surrounding area.

"I've been doing it for years -- I started when I was 16," Mady told the Windsor Star. "Just messing around. Party tricks."

Mady said it was several years later before he decided to take on the world record.

"One day, I was watching Guinness World Records Gone Wild on TV. There was this guy, Ryan Stock, who was doing it. His record was 11 cans in 1 minute, and I was like: 'I can do that.'"

Guinness confirmed Mady set the new record at 24 cans.

Mady said the most important part of his technique is making sure he doesn't cut his mouth on the torn aluminum.

"My teeth are tough," Mady said. "It doesn't hurt."

Mady said he is now considering beating his own record.

"I know I could do another five more. Maybe 10 more," he said.