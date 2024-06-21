The caption confirmed Longoria, Levy and Galifianakis will play Mabel (Gomez), Charles-Haden (Martin) and Oliver (Short) in a fictional movie being filmed in Season 4. Each pair wears matching outfits in the photo.
A Season 4 teaser trailer released in May showed Mabel, Charles and Oliver head to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio wants to make a film based on their true crime podcast.
"As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey -- traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents," an official description reads.
