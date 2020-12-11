South Korean boy band Onewe released on Friday the music video for their single "A Book in Memory," which appears on newly released single album, Memory: Illusion.

Onewe reflect on past memories in the clip, which also features the band performing the song together.

The members of Onewe rock out in a brightly lit brick building that is eventually engulfed in a blue light and fog.

Memory: Illusion, also released on Friday, additionally includes the songs "Trauma (Aquarium) and "Eraser."

Onewe consists of members Yonghoon, Kanghyun, Harin, Dongmyeong, and CyA. The group originally made its debut in 2015 under the name M.A.S. 0094.