Amazon released a new trailer of its original movie One Night In Miami on Monday. The trailer highlights an original song by Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

The film tells of a meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after Ali's bout against Sonny Liston in 1964. Odom is seen with a guitar as Cooke. He will sing Cooke songs in the movie, but the trailer features his original ballad "Speak Now."

The trailer shows Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X trying to motivate the others to speak out more about social issues. Eli Goree portrays Ali's braggadociousness before and after his fight, though in 1964 he's still going by the name Cassius Clay. As Brown, Hodge gets the line, "The goal is for us to really be free."

Regina King directed One Night In Miami. Kemp Powers, who wrote the original play on which the film is based, also wrote the screenplay. The four historical icons did meet in 1964, though Kemp's dialogue is fictional. Powers is also the co-director of Pixar's latest, Soul.

The film premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and played in Toronto, Zurich, London, Chicago and more festivals. It opened in limited release on Christmas Day. Along with the trailer, Amazon also released four character posters featuring each actor as the historical figure they play.

One Night In Miami premieres Jan. 15 on Amazon Prime.