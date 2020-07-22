News broke last week that One Direction will launch a new website in honor of its 10th anniversary. The site will feature videos, art and rarely seen content from throughout One Direction's time as a band.
One Direction was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 7 in 2010. The group released five albums, including the most recent, Made in the A.M., before starting its hiatus.
Tomlinson released his debut solo album, Walls, in January, and has rescheduled his first world concert tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Styles also rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour to 2021.
