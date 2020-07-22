One Direction is gearing up for its 10th anniversary as a group.

The British boy band returned to social media Wednesday ahead of the anniversary, which is Thursday.

One Direction posted a graphic on Twitter and Instagram that reads "10 Years of One Direction."

"Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D," the group captioned the post.

The post was One Direction's first social media post since it celebrated its eighth anniversary on Twitter in 2018.

The new post fueled rumors of a One Direction reunion among fans. The group has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015, with each member -- Harry Styles Niall Horan and Liam Payne -- pursuing solo careers since.

News broke last week that One Direction will launch a new website in honor of its 10th anniversary. The site will feature videos, art and rarely seen content from throughout One Direction's time as a band.

One Direction was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 7 in 2010. The group released five albums, including the most recent, Made in the A.M., before starting its hiatus.

Tomlinson released his debut solo album, Walls, in January, and has rescheduled his first world concert tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Styles also rescheduled the North American leg of his Love tour to 2021.