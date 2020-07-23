British boy band One Direction is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a group.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan gave thanks and launched a special new website while celebrating the occasion Thursday.

One Direction was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 7 in 2010. The group released five albums, including the most recent, Made in the A.M., before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2015.

On Thursday, Styles, 26, voiced his love for his bandmates and gratitude to fans on Twitter.

"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up," the singer wrote.

"I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life," he added. "None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way."

"And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything," he said. "And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten."

Tomlinson, 28, said he was feeling "pretty emotional" and spent his morning watching old One Direction interview and performances.

"Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible," the singer said.

"Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik. So proud of you all individually," he added. Tomlinson included Zayn Malik, who left One Direction prior to its hiatus.

"And to the fans. The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud," Tomlinson concluded.

Horan, 26, also tagged Malik in his post.

"when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing," the singer said.

"It's such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson," he added.

Payne shared a screenshot of a text message he sent his dad in 2010 that read, "Im in a boyband."

"What a journey... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that's supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection," he captioned the post.

In honor of the anniversary, One Direction launched a website featuring videos, art and rarely seen content from throughout its time as a band. The website crashed due to traffic, spawning the hashtag #DirectionersBreakTheInternet.