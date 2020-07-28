One Direction has started streaming 2014 concert film Where We are Tour - Live From San Siro Stadium for free on YouTube for 24 hours.

The film began streaming at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on One Direction's official YouTube channel. Fans will also get to view exclusive bonus content that was available on the film's DVD.

The concert was filmed in Milan, Italy and features the boy band performing songs "Midnight Memories," "Live While We're Young," "Diana" and more.

The live stream is a part of One Direction's ongoing 10th anniversary celebration. The group recently launched a special new website to mark the occasion.

One Direction features Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and former member Zayn Malik. The group, minus Malik, went on indefinite hiatus in 2015.