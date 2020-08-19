A24 is giving a glimpse of Sofia Coppola's new film On the Rocks.

In the preview, Jones plays Laura, a wife and mother who reconnects with her father, Felix (Murray), during a rough patch in her marriage to her husband, Dean (Wayans). Laura and her dad bond as they investigate whether Dean is having an affair.

On the Rocks is the first project to emerge from A24's multi-year agreement with Apple. The film will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.

Coppola said during a 92Y Q&A in April that On the Rocks explores different generations' views of relationships.

"It's kind of the clash of how they look at relationships and also how your relationship with your parent affects your relationships in your life," the writer and director said.

On the Rocks is Coppola's first film since The Beguiled, released in 2017. She previously collaborated with Murray on her 2003 movie Lost in Translation and the 2015 Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas.