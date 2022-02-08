On My Block alum Jessica Marie Garcia is a new mom.

The 34-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Selena Grey, with her husband, Adam Celorier, on Friday.

Garcia shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl.

"2.4.22 the love of my life was born. Selena Grey you have no idea how much you are loved. After five trying days of induction you came into this world with a bang and it's already become a better place with you in it," she captioned the post.

Garcia included a video of her baby's doctors and nurses dancing in her hospital room.

"We wanted to thank the incredible nurses and midwives who took care of us while we were in the hospital, some are featured here celebrating just moments after she was born because they had been by our side day after day," she said. "After every back step they held our hands and kept our spirits high knowing she would be here one way or another. We would not have made it without them."

Garcia also gave a shoutout to her "unbelievable" husband, saying he was "the best support I could have ever dreamt of having during a life changing event you can never be 100% ready for."

"I am so lucky to have you as my husband and Selena is blessed to have you as a her daddy. I love you so much. Thank you for never leaving my side," she said.

Actress Lizza Monet Morales was among those to congratulate Garcia in the comments.

"Congrats @jess_m_garcia. I'm so happy for you and Adam on your perfect bundle of joy!!! Here's to the ride of a lifetime. May He watch over her and continue to bless you all," she wrote.

Garcia and Celorier married in October 2018 and announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

Garcia is known for playing Willow Cruz on Liv and Maddie, Rhonda Navarro on How to Get Away with Murder and Jasmine Flores on On My Block.