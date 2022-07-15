Director-producer Daniels wrote the project with David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum and Thomas Westfall.
"Inspired by a terrifying true story, a mother fights for her life, her faith, and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic," the streaming service said in a press release Thursday.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.