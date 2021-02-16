Olivia Wilde has nothing but praise for her rumored boyfriend, singer and actor Harry Styles.

The 36-year-old actress and director celebrated Styles, 27, in an Instagram post Monday after casting him in her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde shared a black-and-white photo of Styles wearing a suit and posing in a vintage car on set.

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde captioned the post. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories,"

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight," she said.

Wilde said Styles welcomed the opportunity to join the female-led Don't Worry Darling, written by Katie Silberman, directed by Wilde and starring Florence Pugh

"Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack'. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity," Wilde said.

"He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling," she added.

Styles joined Don't Worry Darling in September after Shia LaBeouf was reportedly fired for clashing with the cast and crew, according to Variety. Wilde said in the December issue of Vogue that she "did a little victory dance" after Styles signed on to the film.

Wilde and Styles were romantically linked in January after they were spotted holding hands at Styles' agent's wedding in Montecito, Calif.

Wilde split from her fiance, actor Jason Sudeikis, in November after a seven-year engagement. Wilde and Sudeikis have two children, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Don't Worry Darling co-stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne.