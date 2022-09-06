Wilde and Styles, who have been romantically linked since late 2020, both wore Gucci outfits, with Wilde in a yellow chiffon gown with crystal details and Styles in blue suit and shirt with an exaggerated pointed collar.
Pugh sported a short, sparkling black Valentino romper with puffy sleeves and a train.
Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan also attended the film's photo call earlier in the day.
Don't Worry Darling is based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Katie Silberman, who wrote the screenplay. The film follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Alice becomes suspicious of her husband's work on the mysterious "Victory Project."
Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new trailer for the film in July.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.
The film was originally to star Shia LaBeouf, who denied he was fired from the project in a recent interview with Variety.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.