Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to promote the COVID-19 vaccine for young Americans.

Rodrigo gave a press conference during her visit and toured the West Wing before meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov," Rodrigo said.

The singer will be recording videos that urge young people to get vaccinated. The videos will be uploaded to both Rodrigo's and the White House's social media channels in the future.

Rodrigo, 18, released her debut album titled Sour in May. The project contains 11 tracks including hit single "Drivers License." Rodrigo also stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.