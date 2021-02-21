Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo announced on Twitter that she is very excited her song, "Drivers License," was the subject of a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch this weekend.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," Rodrigo tweeted.

Rodrigo turned 18 on Saturday.

Guest host Rege-Jean Page, and SNL cast members Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and Kate McKinnon play trash-talking guys in a pool hall who bond over past heartbreaks when they hear Rodrigo's song.

The segment ends with everyone singing emotionally along to the tune on the jukebox.