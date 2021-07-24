Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 4 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 6, Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost at No. 7, Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 10.