Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Polo G's Hall of Fame, followed by Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 3, Migos' Culture III at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind at No. 6, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 7, Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 8, Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 9 and J. Cole's The Off-Season is No. 10.